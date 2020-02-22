Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $293.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

