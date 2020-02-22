Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 787,856 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 106,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,679,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $379,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 48,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

