Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $22.50 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

