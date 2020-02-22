Citigroup Upgrades Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to Buy

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,610.75 ($21.19).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK opened at GBX 1,698 ($22.34) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,616.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,462.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders have bought 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477 in the last three months.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.