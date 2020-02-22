Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) vs. C&F Financial (OTCMKTS:CFFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) alerts:

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and C&F Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.34 $18.86 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A C&F Financial 14.85% 12.29% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

C&F Financial beats Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep, commercial money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check recorder services. It operates seven full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Columbus, Georgia; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.