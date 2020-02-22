Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 135 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,157. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.31.

Shares of LH stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

