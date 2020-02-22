Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.