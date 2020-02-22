Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allergan were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

