Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $613.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $590.56 and its 200 day moving average is $555.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

