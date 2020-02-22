Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 190.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,540,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 416,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

ATVI opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

