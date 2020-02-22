Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,708 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 383,952 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,292,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

