Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $105,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 859.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 714.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $158.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $117.26 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

