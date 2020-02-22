Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,826.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

