Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $69,000 Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 526.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Pentair were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $44.56 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.