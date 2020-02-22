Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

