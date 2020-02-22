Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $61,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $204,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,942,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

