Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $95,000 in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,787 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ACV opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

