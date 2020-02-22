Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $94,000 Investment in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

