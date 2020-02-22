Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.11. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

