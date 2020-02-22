Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 268,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $98.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

