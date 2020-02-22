Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

VMW opened at $159.87 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

