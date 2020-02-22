Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,315 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 393.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,868. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

