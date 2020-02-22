Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 393 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,155.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $355.67 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $278.50 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.80 and its 200 day moving average is $317.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

