Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 853 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 218.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.88 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

