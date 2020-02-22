Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases New Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

