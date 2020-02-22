Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 674.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

