Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 357.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.