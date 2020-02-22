Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 191.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.