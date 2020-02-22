Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 138 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

