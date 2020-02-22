Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 167 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $47,341,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,255,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $988,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,482 shares of company stock worth $16,418,371. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.