Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 429 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

