Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 730 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after buying an additional 488,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,118,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

