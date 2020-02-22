Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

