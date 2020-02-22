Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given $17.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clearfield by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.