Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock worth $5,159,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

