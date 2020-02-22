Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.40% from the company’s previous close.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Get Commscope alerts:

COMM opened at $12.62 on Friday. Commscope has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 216,159 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Commscope by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Commscope by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.