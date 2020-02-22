Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $7.18 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

