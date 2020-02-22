Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 517113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 664,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,947,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 543,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Community Health Systems by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 465,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.27.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.