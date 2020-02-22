Comparing CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CDW alerts:

95.1% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CDW and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 2 2 4 0 2.25 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $129.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDW and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.03 billion 1.07 $736.80 million $6.02 22.24 TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.22 $6.12 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.09% 94.72% 11.37% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.