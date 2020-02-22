Comparing Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moneygram International and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moneygram International $1.45 billion 0.11 -$24.00 million $0.43 6.16 Repay N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.14) -136.36

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moneygram International. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moneygram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moneygram International and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneygram International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Repay 0 0 7 0 3.00

Moneygram International currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Repay has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Moneygram International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Moneygram International and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneygram International -4.65% -3.29% -0.06% Repay N/A -15.32% -12.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Moneygram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Moneygram International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moneygram International beats Repay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

