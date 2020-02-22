Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

