Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

CXO opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after buying an additional 527,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after buying an additional 243,715 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

