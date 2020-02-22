Concho Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

