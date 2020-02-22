Conn’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the average volume of 692 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,294 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.36 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

