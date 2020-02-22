Contrasting CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL)

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPFL Energia and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.31 $563.08 million N/A N/A AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CPFL Energia has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 9.01% 17.95% 5.72% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CPFL Energia and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 0 1 2 0 2.67 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CPFL Energia beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

