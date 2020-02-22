Contrasting SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) & Itau Corpbanca (OTCMKTS:ITCB)

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Itau Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Itau Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.26 billion 0.74 -$874.31 million N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 0.77 $274.13 million N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca 6.91% 4.76% 0.55%

Risk and Volatility

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itau Corpbanca beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.