Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $110.00 at SunTrust Banks

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

