Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corelogic traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 13590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Corelogic by 938.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.