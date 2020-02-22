Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.33.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$109.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$108.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$97.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 50.04%.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

