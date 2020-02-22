Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.87

Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.87 ($1.32) and last traded at A$1.92 ($1.36), with a volume of 482661 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.93 ($1.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.43.

About Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

